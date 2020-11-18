Lancaster man will serve up to 13 years in prison for providing fentanyl-laced pill to man who later died of overdose

Hector Nazario, 27, was sentenced to 6.5 to 13 years in prison for providing the drugs that killed 23-year-old Christian Querry on Feb. 12, 2019, prosecutors say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will spend at least 6½ years in prison for selling a fentanyl-laced pill to a man who fatally overdosed last year in his East Lampeter Township home, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Hector V. Nazario recently admitted in Lancaster County Court to selling pills to 23-year-old Christian Querry on Feb. 12, 2019.

Querry was found dead in his bedroom the next day, according to prosecutors. He consumed what he believed was an oxycodone pill.

The pill contained a deadly dose of fentanyl, prosecutors say.

Nazario, 27, will serve 6½ to 13 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement to a felony drug delivery resulting in death charge and related offenses. He was sentenced last Friday, according to prosecutors.

Querry was under the impression he was buying (and consuming) an oxycodone pill, not fentanyl, according to testimony.

“If ever there was an example of how the disease of addiction can destroy people’s lives,” Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth said, “this is one.”

Investigators found in Querry’s room several pills, including Xanax, Percocet and a blue pill marked M30 – a common indicator of oxycodone, according to testimony. That pill tested positive for fentanyl.

Querry’s autopsy indicated a toxic level of fentanyl in his system, prosecutors say.

Nazario said at sentencing he plans to apologize by changing his behavior.

“I do not take this lightly,” he said. “I have to live with this for the rest of my life.”