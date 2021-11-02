Lancaster man will serve life sentencing for deadly 2019 shooting in the city

Raymond Speller was sentenced last Friday after being convicted of 1st-degree murder and other offenses in the shooting death of Pedro Almodovar on Sept. 23, 2019.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 40-year-old Lancaster man will serve live in prison, plus an additional 7½ to 20 years, after being convicted of shooting and killing another man in 2019, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Raymond Lydell Speller was sentenced last Friday by Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Wright after being convicted in May of first-degree homicide, person not to possess a firearm and possessing a firearm without a license in relation to the Sept. 23, 2019 shooting death of 36-year-old Pedro Almodovar in the city, the DA's Office said this week.

Almodovar was found dead of gunshot wounds on the 300 block of Howard Avenue by officers responding to a reported shooting, according to evidence presented at trial.

Surveillance footage showed that Almodovar was in the front passenger seat of a parked red SUV with a female driver. A friend of Speller’s walked past the vehicle, said “what’s up” to the pair and walked away, entering another house on Howard Avenue.

A few moments later, Speller and the friend exited that residence. The friend stayed on the porch while Speller approached the car on the passenger side and fired one shot, which struck Almodovar in the torso.

While at the scene of the homicide, officers and detectives smelled an odor of smoke and heard a fire alarm coming from the same Hillrise Apartment residence that Speller and his friend had entered and exited. The fire was eventually determined to be caused by food left unattended on a hot stove. Speller’s driver’s license was found on a table in plain sight inside the residence.

This, along with additional evidence, helped authorities determine Speller as the shooter.

At his sentencing, Speller, dressed in a grey jumpsuit with shackles, had no reaction to the sentence, but apologized to the victim’s family saying he was not in the right state of mind.

Almodovar’s sister read a statement to the court before the judge handed down the sentence.

“I have an emptiness that will never be filled and my brother will never be replaced,” she said while saying the family was doing its best to forgive Speller. “We have two losses here: my brother and his.”

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa prosecuted the case.

“This was a senseless killing,” Ponessa stated to the judge after reading the facts of the case. “After the killing he just walked away. He didn’t show a shred of remorse after killing another human.”

“Our community will be a little bit safer,” Judge Wright said after reading his sentence to the court and before addressing the victim’s family. “I wish you the best recovery you can possibly have from this,” he said.