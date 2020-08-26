Lancaster man serving life sentence for role in murder of two disabled men gets no relief on appeal

Joshua Proper and another man pleaded guilty to killing Leroy Kinsey and Richard Walton in 2017. Proper's appeal of his sentence was denied by the PA Superior Court.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man serving a life sentence for killing two disabled brothers after breaking into their Lancaster home in 2017 will get on relief on his sentence after the Pennsylvania Superior Court denied his appeal in a recent ruling, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Joshua Proper, now 21, and another man, Juan Cristo-Munoz, broke into a home on Poplar Street on Feb. 19, 2017, and killed Leroy Kinsey and Richard Walton, stabbing and beating the disabled men repeatedly, according to the DA's Office.

In his appeal, Proper argued that the court process was too slow, and that his charges should have been dropped. He claimed his right to a speedy trial was denied, and that his attorneys were ineffective in not raising such a claim.

In a 13-page opinion, the Superior Court ruled that delays in the case "were granted to allow (defense) counsel to develop a mitigation defense in a death penalty case."

Proper pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and related charges in exchange for a life sentence. In return, prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table, the DA's Office said.

Cristo-Munoz also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to consecutive life terms, according to the DA.

Prosecutors deemed Proper’s role in the killings “less significant” than Cristo-Munoz’s.

At Proper’s sentencing in 2018, Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth noted that Proper took responsibility – he confessed to police – but told Proper that “does not in any way diminish your responsibility in this case.”

Kinsey, who used a wheelchair, was stabbed at least ten times in his living room. Walton, an amputee, was stabbed 54 times in an upstairs bedroom; a sword was used in his killing.

Proper also objected to President Judge Ashworth relying on a hearing transcript from Cristo-Munoz’s case while denying Proper’s earlier appeal.