Lancaster man sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for 2019 shooting in the city

Jason Garcia, 41, pleaded guilty to shooting another man in the leg during a confrontation on May 4, 2019, on the 100 block of N. Duke St.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to 12 years in prison for a 2019 shooting that left one person injured, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Jason Garcia, 41, recently pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license, the DA's office said. He was sentenced to a prison term of 5 ½ to 12 years under a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman.

According to authorities, Garcia shot a man in the leg during an incident on the 100 block of N. Duke St. on May 4, 2019. He is seen on surveillance video exiting a gray Nissan and confronting two men. As the men walked away, Garcia pulled a gun from the waistband of his pants and fired, striking one of the men.

The victim suffered a serious injury that required extensive medical treatment and hospitalization, according to prosecutors.