Lancaster man pleads guilty to rape charges -- in the middle of his trial

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man on trial this week for raping a woman decided to plead guilty after 2½ days of testimony, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Kenny Padilla-Pineda, 22, pleaded guilty to rape of an unconscious victim and related counts after a local jury heard testimony from the victim and other witnesses, the DA's Office said.

He was sentenced to 4½ to 9 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick told jurors that Padilla-Pineda called 911 after assaulting the woman and told a dispatcher, “I did something bad.”

Padilla-Pineda then arrived at the Lancaster city police station and confessed to assaulting the woman, according to police.

Haverstick said at sentencing that Padilla-Pineda listened to testimony and “knew what was coming," referring to the possible verdict.

The assault happened July 17, 2019, as the victim was sleeping at a Lancaster city home. She woke up, realized what had happened and verbally confronted Padilla-Pineda, who told her what he did, police say.

Lancaster city police Officer Jessica Higgins, who filed charges, was on the witness stand Wednesday morning when Padilla-Pineda decided to lodge a plea.