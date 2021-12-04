Lancaster man injured in overnight shooting outside Lebanon city business, police say

LEBANON, Pa. — A 31-year-old Lancaster man was injured in a shooting in Lebanon overnight, police say.
Lebanon City Police were dispatched to a business in the area of 7th and Willow streets at about 3:11 a.m. Responding officers learned the man was part of a group that got into a dispute with security personnel at the business after closing, police say.
When the dispute turned physical, one of the security personnel discharged a firearm into the victim's car, police say. Two shots were fired, according to police.
The Lancaster man suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt, police say.
Police say they recovered the firearm used in the incident.
The investigation is on ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054.