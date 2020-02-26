Lancaster man gets maximum sentence for pulling gun on woman during argument

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man who was on parole and prohibited from having a firearm when he pulled a gun during a 2018 domestic dispute will serve up to a decade in prison after being sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County Court, the district attorney's office said.
Francis Cruz-Rivera, 49, was convicted of a person not to possess a firearm charge stemming from the Oct. 24, 2018 incident. Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced him to 4½ to 10 years in prison, and he faces additional penalties for violating his state parole, the DA's office said.
Cruz-Rivera's sentence is the maximum allowed under state sentencing guidelines, the DA said.
According to testimony at his trial in December 2019, Cruz-Rivera was in possession of a stolen Kel Tec 9mm pistol found in a minivan on Ruby Street on the day of the incident. The victim in the domestic incident called police after Cruz-Rivera pulled the gun on her during an argument in the vehicle, according to testimony.
The woman's two children were in the back seat at the time, the victim testified.
Cruz-Rivera is on state parole for a felony aggravated assault conviction.