Lancaster man gets maximum sentence for pulling gun on woman during argument

Francis Cruz-Rivera was on parole and not allowed to have a firearm when he pointed a stolen handgun at the victim during a 2018 domestic incident, prosecutors say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man who was on parole and prohibited from having a firearm when he pulled a gun during a 2018 domestic dispute will serve up to a decade in prison after being sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County Court, the district attorney's office said.

Francis Cruz-Rivera, 49, was convicted of a person not to possess a firearm charge stemming from the Oct. 24, 2018 incident. Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced him to 4½ to 10 years in prison, and he faces additional penalties for violating his state parole, the DA's office said.

Cruz-Rivera's sentence is the maximum allowed under state sentencing guidelines, the DA said.

According to testimony at his trial in December 2019, Cruz-Rivera was in possession of a stolen Kel Tec 9mm pistol found in a minivan on Ruby Street on the day of the incident. The victim in the domestic incident called police after Cruz-Rivera pulled the gun on her during an argument in the vehicle, according to testimony.

The woman's two children were in the back seat at the time, the victim testified.