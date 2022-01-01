Lancaster man crawls from burning wreckage of car with minor injuries

After settling on its roof, the Lancaster man's car then caught on fire, though witnesses say he was able to crawl from the wreckage with minor injuries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say a man escaped with minor injuries after a car crash in Lancaster County early in the morning on Sunday Jan. 2.

Ephrata Police say that 23-year-old Wilkin Valera escaped the burning wreckage of his car after a crash around 12:30 a.m. on US 222 South just north of the Ephrata US 322 exit.

Valera was driving his car, a small Toyota sedan, down US 222, when he left the roadway, when police say the car apparently rolled several times before coming a rest on its roof in a small creek bed.

Police arrived to find the car in flames by the tree line along the side of the road.

Valera was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.