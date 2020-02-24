Lancaster man charged with sexually assaulting mentally challenged woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police have charged a 54-year-old Lancaster man with sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman.
Samuel R. Rosa, of the 500 block of Dauphin Street, is accused of driving the 29-year-old victim to a motel on the 1700 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township and sexually assaulting her on June 13, 2019, police say.
He was charged with rape, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and indecent assault, and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post $75,000 bail.