Lancaster man charged with indecent exposure in Saturday morning incident

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 49-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly was spotted walking completely nude on a Lancaster Township street Saturday morning, according to Manheim Township Police.

Eugene Joseph Steffish was seen disrobing until he was fully nude in a public area on the 900 block of Hamilton Park Drive around 9:30 a.m., police say. He remained in the area, fully naked, and refused officers' orders to clothe himself.