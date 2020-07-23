x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

lancaster-county

Lancaster man charged with indecent exposure in Saturday morning incident

Eugene Steffish, 49, was seen disrobing until fully nude in a public area on Hamilton Park Drive, and allegedly refused officers' orders to dress himself, police say
Credit: Manheim Township Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 49-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly was spotted walking completely nude on a Lancaster Township street Saturday morning, according to Manheim Township Police.

Eugene Joseph Steffish was seen disrobing until he was fully nude in a public area on the 900 block of Hamilton Park Drive around 9:30 a.m., police say. He remained in the area, fully naked, and refused officers' orders to clothe himself.

He was taken into custody and a criminal complaint was filed, police say.