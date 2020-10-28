Lancaster man accused of extorting money from subject of criminal investigation

Justin Jones allegedly tried to extort a $2,000 payment from the victim, saying he'd release evidence against the victim if he wasn't paid, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police have charged a 31-year-old Lancaster man with theft by extortion after an investigation earlier this month.

Justin Michael Jones is accused of demanding money from another person that had been the subject of a criminal investigation, police say.

The alleged offense occurred on Oct. 2, according to police.

Jones allegedly threatened to publicly release evidence showing the victim was involved in the criminal act, unless the victim paid him $2,000 to destroy the evidence, according to police.

The victim brought his cell phone to police and reported the alleged crime. Police then used the phone to contact Jones via text message.

Instead of issuing his demand to the victim, Jones was threatening a police detective using the victim's phone, police say.