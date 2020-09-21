Lancaster man charged with attempted murder in East Lampeter Township shooting

Wanyai Parker is accused of firing shots at a woman who has an active Protection From Abuse Order against him during a confrontation at her home Sunday night.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old Lancaster man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly shooting at two women, one of whom was holding a toddler, during a confrontation Sunday night in East Lampeter Township.

Wanyai Parker, of the 300 block of S. Marshall St., is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm, two counts of robbery, one count of burglary, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, two counts of simple assault, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Parker is accused of confronting a woman who has an active Protection From Abuse Order against him at her apartment on the 1300 block of Bentley Ridge Boulevard at about 10:11 p.m. on Sunday, police say.

The victim told police he entered her home without permission, pointed a handgun at her and her sister, and threatened to kill them both. One of the women was holding a toddler at the time of the incident, police say.

Parker then allegedly grabbed both victims' cell phones. The victims attempted to run, and Parker opened fire, police say.

No one was injured.

The victim escaped from her residence and ran to neighbors seeking help, according to police.

Parker allegedly discarded his firearm into a treeline close to the apartment complex, police say. Officers later located the weapon.

Police say they also found shell casings and bullet holes in an outdoor stairwell and inside the apartment.

Parker was later taken into custody and allegedly admitted to having an argument with the victim inside her residence and discharging the firearm, police say.