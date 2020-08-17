Lancaster man charged in stabbing

John Velazquez-Ortero, 29, allegedly stabbed another man during an altercation Friday night on the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing multiple charges after police say he stabbed another man in the arm during an altercation Friday in Lancaster Township.

John Eugene Velazquez-Otero, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and possession of heroin in the incident, which occurred around 7:35 p.m. on the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say Velazquez-Ortero and the victim got into a physical altercation that ended when Velazquez-Ortero stabbed the other man in the arm, causing a one-inch laceration.

He also allegedly told the victim "Next time I see you, I'm going to kill you," police say.

Velazquez-Ortero then fled the scene, according to police.

He was found at his residence, hiding under a crib, police say. He was taken into custody, and during a search, was found to be in possession of heroin, according to police.