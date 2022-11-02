x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Lancaster man charged after intentionally ramming vehicle into pole during argument with passenger

Shailesh Khanal, 28, is charged with recklessly endangering another person in the Feb. 4 incident, according to Manheim Township Police.
Credit: Manheim Township Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officials charged a Lancaster man with recklessly endangering another person after allegedly crashing a vehicle he was driving during an argument with his passenger.

The incident occurred at 3:24 a.m. at the intersection of North President and Columbia avenues on Friday, Feb. 4, according to Manheim Township Police.

Shailesh Khanal, 28, was allegedly driving with a passenger when the two began arguing. He then intentionally drove the vehicle into a traffic pole, police say.

Khanal allegedly attempted to drive into a second pole, but the passenger managed to put the vehicle in park and escape. 

Khanal then allegedly successfully crashed the vehicle into a second pole and a speed limit sign before police arrived on the scene.

Khanal was taken into custody and to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment, police say.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

In Other News

Lancaster County church hosts "Night to Shine" for people with special needs