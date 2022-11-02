Lancaster man charged after intentionally ramming vehicle into pole during argument with passenger

Shailesh Khanal, 28, is charged with recklessly endangering another person in the Feb. 4 incident, according to Manheim Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officials charged a Lancaster man with recklessly endangering another person after allegedly crashing a vehicle he was driving during an argument with his passenger.

The incident occurred at 3:24 a.m. at the intersection of North President and Columbia avenues on Friday, Feb. 4, according to Manheim Township Police.

Shailesh Khanal, 28, was allegedly driving with a passenger when the two began arguing. He then intentionally drove the vehicle into a traffic pole, police say.

Khanal allegedly attempted to drive into a second pole, but the passenger managed to put the vehicle in park and escape.

Khanal then allegedly successfully crashed the vehicle into a second pole and a speed limit sign before police arrived on the scene.