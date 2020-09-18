Lancaster man charged after child pornography investigation

Paul McMillan, 51, had illicit images of children on his laptop, according to the Digital Forensics Unit of the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 51-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with offenses related to child pornography after an investigation by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office's Digital Forensics Unit.

Paul McMillan, of the 1000 block of Williamsburg Road, is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, investigators say.

He was charged after a Digital Forensics Team detective received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on June 5 and launched an investigation, authorities say.

The top showed that Google became aware that suspected child pornography had been uploaded on Saturday, March 28, at about 9:17 p.m., according to investigators.

Detectives traced the IP address used to upload the image to McMillan's home address in Manor Township, investigators say.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Digital Forensics Team, members of the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Unit, and Manor Township Police conducted a search of McMillan's home on August 13.

In an interview with investigators, McMillan allegedly admitted to searching for terms like "young women" and "first time" on his laptop computer, which police seized for a forensic examination.

Investigators discovered three images of nude children and three images of children depicting indecent contact on the computer, the Digital Forensics Team said.