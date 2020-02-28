Lancaster man arrested after police search of his Ann Street home

x
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was arrested Wednesday after a police raid on his South Ann Street home, Lancaster Police said Friday.

Victor Betancourt, 57, of the 200 block of South Ann Street, was the subject of a months-long investigation into delivery and sales of heroin in the area around his home, police say. Betancourt also had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation, police say.

Police say officers serving a search warrant for Betancourt's home took him into custody at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. A search of the home recovered 28 baggies of suspected heroin, police say.

Betancourt was charged with delivery of heroin, criminal use of a communications device, possession with intent to deliver heroin, and related offenses.

He is being held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $400,000 bail.