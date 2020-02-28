Lancaster man arrested after police search of his Ann Street home

Victor Betancourt was the subject of an investigation into heroin sales in the area, police say. Officers found 28 baggies of heroin in his home, police allege.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was arrested Wednesday after a police raid on his South Ann Street home, Lancaster Police said Friday.

Victor Betancourt, 57, of the 200 block of South Ann Street, was the subject of a months-long investigation into delivery and sales of heroin in the area around his home, police say. Betancourt also had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation, police say.

Police say officers serving a search warrant for Betancourt's home took him into custody at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. A search of the home recovered 28 baggies of suspected heroin, police say.

Betancourt was charged with delivery of heroin, criminal use of a communications device, possession with intent to deliver heroin, and related offenses.