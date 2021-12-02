Lancaster man among 13 people serving life sentences granted clemency by Gov. Tom Wolf

George Burkhardt, 83, served 30 years of a life sentence after being convicted of conspiring to murder Horace and Mary Swarr in 1979.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf on Friday signed orders commuting the life sentences of 13 clemency applicants, ensuring they will soon be freed to a Community Corrections Center and eventually paroled, his office announced.

One of the applicants is an 83-year-old Lancaster County man who has served 30 years for murder.

George W. Burkhardt, was convicted of conspiring with three others to tie up and rob an elderly Lancaster couple, Horace and Mary Swarr, in 1979. The couple eventually died of starvation when no one came to help them.

Burkhardt was convicted of second-degree murder.

Each of the applicants for clemency were recommended by the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, led by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Wolf's office said.

The Board sends the recommendations to Gov. Wolf, who reviews each one and signs after he has completed his thorough review.

“These 13 individuals have served time for their crimes and deserve now a second chance,” Wolf said in a press release. “They now have a chance to begin a life outside of prison that I hope is fulfilling for each of them.”

A commutation of a life sentence means a reduction of the sentence to life on parole.

In addition to Burkhardt, the following other individuals will be released from prison with time served:

Daniel Cummings, 75, Philadelphia, served 38 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2020

Eric I. Eisen, 52, Allegheny, served 26 years for Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020

Reid Evans, 57, Philadelphia, served 39 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020

Wyatt Evans, 58, Philadelphia, served 39 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020

Charlie J. Goldblum, 71, Allegheny, served 42 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2019

Charles M. Haas, 72, Philadelphia, served 41 years for Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020

Dennis Horton, 51, Philadelphia, served 27 years for Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020

Lee A. Horton, 55, Philadelphia, served 27 years from Murder 2, recommended in Dec. 2020

Avis Lee, 59, Allegheny, served 40 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020

Francisco Mojita, Sr.,58, Philadelphia, served 28 years for Murder 2, recommended in Sept. 2020

Mildred Strickland, 75, Philadelphia, served 31 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2020

Gregory Stover, 55, Philadelphia, served 32 years for Murder 1, recommended in Sept. 2020

Separate from commutations are pardons, which if approved by the governor constitute state forgiveness of a crime. Pardons are often the first step for people to petition their charging counties for expungement of their record, which is not automatic with a granted pardon in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman chairs the five-person board, which hears applications for pardons and commutations. The board must vote unanimously (5-0) on applications for commutations of life sentences to pass the recommendations to the governor.

Fetterman said he was relieved and deeply thankful for Governor Wolf’s action to commute the sentences.