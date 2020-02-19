Lancaster man accused of slashing his cousin in the face

Jeremy Fulton, 33, is charged with simple assault and terroristic threats in connection to the Feb. 15 incident, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are searching for a Lancaster man accused of slashing a relative in the face with an edged weapon.

Jeremy J. Fulton, 33, is charged with simple assault and terroristic threats in the incident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the area of Janet and Fountain avenues in Manheim Township.

According to police, the victim, a Maryland man, was walking to a house on Janet Avenue when he encountered Fulton, who is the victim's cousin. Fulton allegedly threatened to kill the victim and then slashed him across the face with an unknown kind of edged weapon, police say.

The victim put up his arms to protect his face and was cut across the arm, according to police.

Police say the victim fled and contacted police.