Lancaster man accused of providing drugs to woman who later died of overdose

Pablo Maldonado, 36, was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals at his home. He's charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been accused of providing fentanyl-laced heroin to a 29-year-old Elizabethtown woman who later died of a drug overdose in May, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Pablo A. Maldonado, 36, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility after Elizabethtown Police determined he provided the drugs to the victim in Lancaster on May 5, prosecutors say. The woman was found dead of an overdose in her Elizabethtown home the next day, according to prosecutors.

Maldonado was arrested in his Passey Lane home on Tuesday by U.S. Marshals, according to prosecutors. During a search of the home, police found suspected heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, and packaging that matched what was found at the fatal overdose scene, prosecutors say.

Police also recovered $4,000 in cash, according to prosecutors.

Maldonado was arraigned before District Judge Randall Miller, who set bail at $250,000. He also being held on a federal probation matter, prosecutors say.

Police used cellphone records and obtained information from Maldonado’s federal probation officer to determine Maldonado was text messaging with the woman while arranging the drug buy in Lancaster, according to prosecutors.

At the South Poplar Street home, police found baggies stamped, “Hipsters Paradise” – some empty, some containing a powdery substance. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined the woman died of acute heroin and fentanyl toxicity.