Lancaster man accused of pistol-whipping woman, threatening to shoot dog

Juan Torres is facing aggravated assault and related charges after a domestic incident Saturday night on the 200 block of Harvard Avenue

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have charged a 33-year-old Lancaster man with aggravated assault and related offenses after he allegedly pistol-whipped a woman during a domestic incident Saturday night.

Juan Torres, of the 200 block of Harvard Avenue, is accused of attacking the woman during a dispute over how he was treating their young dog.

Torres allegedly threatened to shoot the animal if it bit him, police say.

The alleged incident occurred around 5:36 p.m. Officers dispatched to Torres' home for the report of a domestic disturbance say they heard a male voice state "it's the cops; don't answer the door" when the approached the home, police say.

One of the officers rang the doorbell, and the door was answered by a woman holding a rag over the right side of her face, police say. The woman allegedly whispered "he did it," accusing a man inside the home, later identified as Torres.

Police took Torres into custody.

Through interviews and investigation, police determined that Torres and the woman began arguing over how he was treating their dog. Torres allegedly grew angry, punched a hole through the drywall in the home and retrieved a pistol, threatening to shoot the dog. He then allegedly discarded the handgun and retrieved a shotgun, threatening to kill other people.

The victim told police she used a child's watch to message a relative, asking them to call police because her phone was downstairs.

Torres eventually grew angry again, and when the woman heard him approaching she told police she grabbed a pistol, pointed it at him, and ordered him to stay back.

Torres, police say, turned his back on the woman and told her to shoot him, claiming she would be unable to say it was self-defense if she shot him in the back. He then turned around, charged her, took the gun, and began hitting her with it, according to police.

The victim sustained injuries to the right side of her face, along with other abrasions and marks, police say.

The arresting officers took all the guns in the home for evidence, according to police.