Lancaster man accused of leading police on vehicle chase through city, causing crash at Belmont Shopping Center

Josue Medina, 37, is charged with multiple offenses after the incident, which occurred Saturday night, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 37-year-old Lancaster man is facing numerous charges after allegedly striking an unmarked police vehicle with his car and leading police on a chase through the city that ended with a foot pursuit near the Belmont Shopping Center Saturday night.

Josue Medina is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, reckless driving, and numerous summary traffic violations, according to Lancaster City Police.

The alleged incident began around 6:20 p.m. on the 600 block of N. Cherry St., police say.

An officer in an unmarked vehicle observed Medina driving past him in a Nissan SUV, according to police. The officer knew Medina from previous contact and was aware that Medina had failed to appear in court for trial on a DUI complaint, police say.

The officer observed Medina park his vehicle, exit, and enter the driver's side of a Volkswagen that was parked in the area. The officer approached Medina, identified himself, and informed Medina he was under arrest for missing his court appearance, police say.

Medina allegedly refused to comply with the officer's instructions. He crawled across the interior of the Volkswagen, exited from the passenger side, and returned to the Nissan, entering the driver's side, police say.

The arresting officer attempted to prevent Medina from leaving, but Medina allegedly put the car into drive while the officer was partially inside the driver's side window. Medina's vehicle struck the officer's unmarked vehicle as he drove onto a section of sidewalk in an attempt to flee, according to police.

The officer disengaged from Medina's vehicle and suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Medina continued driving north on N. Cherry Street, police say.

Other officers en route to the scene observed Medina strike the officer's vehicle and attempted to stop him. Medina refused to stop, leading police on a pursuit through the city onto Fruitville Pike, police say.

The chase continued to the Belmont Shopping Center, where Medina caused a crash with two vehicles who were attempting to enter the shopping center as he drove past, according to police.

Medina fled from the crash scene on foot, continuing north across all lanes of Route 30 and up an embankment near the westbound lanes, police say.

There, he was apprehended with assistance from the Manheim Township Police Department and taken into custody, according to police.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash on Fruitville Pike, police say.