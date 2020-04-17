Lancaster man accused of grabbing woman's buttocks at Walmart

Joseph Cedano-Warner, 26, allegedly grabbed the woman on April 1. Police say he did it for the purpose of sexual gratification.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have charged a Lancaster man with indecent assault after an incident earlier this month at a Walmart.

According to Manheim Township Police, Joseph Michael Cedano-Warner, 26, was charged after grabbing the buttocks of a woman he met at the retail store located on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike on April 1.

Cedano-Warner did not know the woman, police say. He allegedly admitted grabbing her for the purpose of sexual gratification, according to police.