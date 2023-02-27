Lancaster Police outline safety measures it will enforce for those who use e-bikes, e-skateboards or e-unicycles in the city

Those who choose to use the new means of transportation are reminded they still need to stay off sidewalks and follow the rules of the road, the department said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — As the use of electronic skateboards, unicycles, and bicycles becomes more popular on the streets of Lancaster, the city's police department said it's important that riders obey the rules of the road for safety's sake.

In a statement issued Monday, the police department said those who are caught violating road safety rules could face citations or other measures.

It's important to the safety of riders, drivers and pedestrians, the department said.

The police department's statement appears below.

The use of these innovative modes of transportation is becoming increasingly popular in our city and throughout the nation. As we navigate a transportation strategy that promotes safe streets for all motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians, this developing technology is creating opportunities and challenges when it comes to the use of these devices on our roadways and sidewalks.

We hope to answer any questions or address any complaints from the public about how these devices should be operated in Lancaster City.

Riders who choose to use e-unicycles, e-skateboards, and e-bikes as an option of transportation will be treated the same way as bicyclists. For pedestrian safety, these devices cannot be ridden on the sidewalk and riders will be cited if observed by Lancaster City police officers.

Riders must abide by the rules of the road which means obeying stop signs, one-way roadways, traffic signals, etc.

Reckless or careless riding will not be tolerated under any circumstances. If you witness dangerous, aggressive, or erratic driving that poses a risk to other motorists or pedestrians or have been involved in an accident, call 911 immediately.

Roadway and pedestrian safety are everyone’s responsibility, and the Lancaster City Bureau of Police and City Government are committed to working with our community to keep our streets and sidewalks safe for all.