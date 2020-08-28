Lancaster duo charged with drug, weapons charges after search of Queen Street home

An investigation of a suspected parole violation led to additional charges for William Lopez Jr., 32, and Jasmin Rosario, 31, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit investigation of a suspected parole violation led to drug and weapons charges for a man and woman from Lancaster on Thursday, police say.

The SEU and members of Pensnylvania State Parole initiated the investigation of William Lopez Jr., 32, of the 400 block of N. Queen St., police say. Parole agents detained Lopez at his place of employment while others established surveillance outside his home. Those agents observed Jasmin Rosario, 31, attempting to remove contraband from the residence and contacted the SEU, according to police.

Members of the SEU responded and performed a search of the residence, which uncovered approximately 424 grams of suspected marijuana and a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, police say.

Both suspects are charged with persons not to possess a firearm, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm with altered/obliterated serial number, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rosario is also charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, police say.