Dr. Killough was a pediatrician at Lancaster Pediatric Associates.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County pediatrician died on Friday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in downtown Lancaster City, according to a Facebook post from Lancaster Pediatric Associates.

Dr. Steven Killbough died from the injuries sustained after being struck.

It is with profound sadness that we share the news that our Dr. Killough passed away on Friday November 12th from... Posted by Lancaster Pediatric Associates on Friday, November 12, 2021