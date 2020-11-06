Lancaster County woman on parole for robbery headed back to jail for another crime spree

Kathleen Moore was recently paroled for a 2017 crime spree. On Monday, she pleaded guilty to robbing 3 more stores -- including the same Weis Market she hit in 2017.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman who was recently paroled from a prison sentence for robbery charges is back in jail again for robbing three more stores -- including the same store from her original offense, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Kathleen Moore, 52, of Lititz, will serve up to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges connected to the robbery of three stores on Jan. 4. Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely issued a sentence of 4 1/2 to 10 years in a video conference hearing Monday, prosecutors say.

Moore admitted to robbing a Walgreens store, a GIANT supermarket and a Weis Markets supermarket on the same day, obtaining a combined $900, according to prosecutors.

She was seen on surveillance video in all there robberies, and police recognized her from prior investigations, prosecutors say.

She pleaded guilty to felony counts of robbery and theft in exchange for the prison sentence arranged by Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman.

Moore had recently been paroled from a 3-to-12-year prison term for performing similar actions in 2017. The Weis Market store, located on Millersville Pike, was targeted by Moore both times, prosecutors say.