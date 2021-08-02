Lancaster County woman dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday in Springettsbury Township

Mary Boswa, 87, of Columbia, was a passenger in a car struck by a Ford F-150 pickup at the intersection of East Market and Mills streets, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An 87-year-old Lancaster County woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Springettsbury Township, police say.

The crash occurred at 2:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Market St. and Mills St., police say.

According to police, a silver Mazda CX7 was making a left turn at the intersection when it was struck on the passenger side by a black Ford F-150 that was traveling east.

Both occupants of the Mazda were transported to York Hospital for treatment. The driver is still being treated for injuries sustained in the crash, while the passenger, Mary Boswa, of the 400 block of Union St., Columbia, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, police say.

The cause and manner of death are pending, according to the York County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was scheduled for today at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The male driver of the Ford was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.