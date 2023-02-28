Lancaster County woman charged with corruption of minors, among other charges

Mary Baker, 43, was allegedly found by East Cocalico Township Police in a parked vehicle smoking marijuana with four minors around 7:45 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of children after an alleged incident in January.

The East Cocalico Township Police Department was called to the 100 block of Main Street on Jan. 13 around 7:45 p.m. to investigate a parked vehicle.

According to police, upon arrival, officers discovered the vehicle was full of smoke.

Officers noted four juveniles sitting in the car while Mary Baker, 43, of Denver, Pa., was smoking marijuana.

The parents of the juveniles were promptly notified, and Baker was charged with four counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children, four counts of Corruption of Minors, and Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.