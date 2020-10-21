Lancaster County woman accused of stabbing man while he held baby now charged with attempted homicide

Maeloni Morales, 25, was was charged with additional offense on Wednesday after prosecutors considered her actions and the extent of the victim's injuries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman accused of stabbing a man while he held an infant earlier this month has is now facing the additional charge of attempted homicide after prosecutors considered the severity of her alleged victim's injuries.

Maeloni Morales, 25, of Lititz, was initially charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats, possessing the instrument of crime, and tampering with evidence in the incident, which occurred on Oct. 13, according to prosecutors.

But on Wednesday, Lancaster County Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller approved the additional attempted homicide charge after considering Morales' actions and the severity of her victim's injuries, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Morales threatened the kill the victim prior to stabbing him. The victim was holding a baby he shares with Morales, prosecutors said.

After stabbing the man, Morales allegedly said "You see?"

The victim's injuries required several days of treatment at an area hospital, according to prosecutors.

Morales is free after posting $50,000 bail via a bondsman.