Lancaster County welcomes the Year of the Rabbit

The Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders hosted a Lunar New Year event for the public to celebrate and learn together as a community.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders hosted a Lunar New Year celebration in Lancaster City on Sunday, at the Ewell Plaza.

People gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is a special celebration to honor the beginning of the new year in many East Asian countries.

The event's organizer says they wanted to use the celebration to give back to the community and teach more about a different culture.

"We wanted to wish our community a lot of luck, love, and prosperity. We thought it would be great to host an event for everybody to share and learn about each other," said Ole Hongvanthong, the organizer of the event and owner of PhotOlé Photography in Lancaster.