Marine Corps veteran graduates from Lancaster County Veterans Court

LANCASTER, Pa. — A local Marine who was facing criminal charges graduated from Lancaster County's Veterans Court on Sept. 1, giving them a chance to have the charges reduced, dismissed, or expunged, the office of Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced this week.

The Veterans Court's mission is “to promote public safety and reduce recidivism in a cost-effective way by providing veteran offenders with intensive Court supervision and a comprehensive Veterans Administration-driven treatment program," the office said in a press release.

Veterans Court participants are assigned a mentor, who is also a veteran. Stephen Shaw is the Mentor Coordinator.

Mentors of Team Alpha include Missy Hinerdeer, Alex Degenhardt, Bill Gasperetti, Steve McClune, Denise Erbal, Bob Chavous, Mike Heisey, Nick Burkholder, and Fae Skuya. Mentors of Dan Natividad, Johnny Pistone, Chuck Cott, Marcus Zito, Charlie Goss, Lisa Nogueras, Jeff Runz, Chuck Brought, Rich Wilson, and Sam Bigler.

Guest speaker Major Rodney Ebersole, a retired member of the United States Marine Corps, spoke of his time in the military and the difficulties he faced when returning to the United States. Ebersole spoke of how he had to seek help to address his trauma and adjust to civilian life.

His advice to participants and graduates was to adhere to two core values he learned as a Marine: know yourself and seek self-improvement and take responsibility for your actions.

As part of the graduation, the Marine also earned a certificate from Judge Jeffery Wright.

In other business, one Veterans Court member moved to the fourth and final phase, a previous graduate completed his aftercare and had his record expunged, and another graduate had his charges reduced and supervision terminated after completing aftercare.