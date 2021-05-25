Lancaster County Vaccination Center will offer Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines at 3 planned clinics

The clinics will be held this Thursday, on Friday, June 4, and on Saturday, June 5 for those age 18 and over who are interested in receiving the single-dose vaccine.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from April 14.

The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center announced this week that it will begin offering limited appointments for the single-dose “Janssen” COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, on Thursday.

The vaccine will be administered during the first of three planned clinics, the Center said.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is still be offered at the Center, which is located at the former Bon-Ton store in Lancaster's Park City Mall. But the single-dose Janssen vaccine will also be available in limited quantities during the clinics, the Center said.

The Janssen vaccine clinics will be held:

from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27

from to 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 4

from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5

Approximately 800 Janssen vaccine doses will be administered across those three days, with 240 appointments available this Thursday, the Center said.

“We recognize that vaccination is not a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director for the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center and chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which serves as the lead healthcare partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition. “While we continue to primarily offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the center, we think it’s important to provide the one-dose Janssen vaccine as an option for those who prefer it.

“Both the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines, as well as Moderna, are very effective at preventing severe or critical illness from COVID-19. Regardless of brand, what’s most important is that you get vaccinated. We need everyone’s help to finally end this pandemic.”

Community members who are age 18 and older and are interested in the Janssen vaccine can register and schedule an appointment online at VaccinateLancaster.org, selecting the “Janssen Vaccinate Lancaster” option.

Scheduling is also available by phone at 717-588-1020.

When calling, individuals must state that they want to schedule an appointment for the Janssen vaccine, the Center said.

Limited walk-ins will also be available for all three clinics on a first-come, first-served basis, the Center said.

The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center said it has administered more than 211,000 COVID-19 vaccines since opening on March 10.

The center is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and is scheduled to remain in operation through June 30.