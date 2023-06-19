x
Pilot suffers minor injury in Lancaster County ultralight aircraft crash

The crash occurred Sunday night, but was discovered Monday morning in a wheat field in East Donegal Township, police said.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The pilot of an ultralight aircraft sustained a minor injury after making a hard landing in a Lancaster County wheat field Sunday night, Susquehanna Regional Police said Monday.

The aircraft was discovered in a field near Route 743 and Bullmoose Road in East Donegal Township shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, the police department said.

Multiple rescue agencies reported to the scene, and after conducting interviews, it was determined that the aircraft made a hard landing in the field after experiencing engine problems, according to police.

