Lancaster County treasure hunt allows players to uncover history and win money

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Starting this Saturday, May 20th through the next six weeks - a once-in-a-life time adventure is coming to Lancaster County.
Uncharted Lancaster is teaming up with the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County to offer players the shot at a legendary treasure. Participants just have to explore historic and architecturally-significant locations throughout the area.
"All they want to do is go to the Trust website and become a member. You can join at any level, memberships start at $25," says Adam Zurn, creator of Uncharted Lancaster.
"And then you're going to be emailed from the Trust basically a decoder paper with a couple of things in it. One: it's going to organize the various digits you're going to get to get the GPS coordinate correctly. It has a cipher poem so once you get the GPS location, that's going to get you close like where the treasure exactly is. That poem is going to help you zero in on the actual place there is a claim code riddle. So when you find the treasure, in order to claim it, you're going to have to be able to figure out that final riddle." Zurn continues.
Uncharted Lancaster offers over a dozen side adventures and quests.
Zurn joined the Trust, which allowed him to expand this quest to offer a prize worth over $3,000.
Players have until May 1st to sign up on the Trust website and become a member in order to participate in this adventure.