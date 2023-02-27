Lancaster County Commissioners announce TikTok ban on all county-issued electronic devices

The policy is applicable to all County issued devices, including desktops, laptops, servers, tablets, cellular phones, or any other information processing asset.

LANCASTER, Pa. — All Lancaster County employees are banned from having TikTok and other "malicious cyber-based systems," on county-issued devices under a new policy announced Monday by the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

"It is the duty of the Chief Information Security officer in coordination with the Chief Information Officer and the Board of Commissioners to anticipate new threats and actively work to prevent them from occurring by establishing and updating directives, policy, and procedures," the commissioners said in a press release. "In doing so, they carefully examine any software that can be downloaded onto County devices and prohibit any software that poses a cyber security threat."

The commissioners said TikTok and other data harvesting software (pose) a significant risk to the cybersecurity of Lancaster County by capturing data on a user's internet activity, along with other potentially sensitive information.

“Taking threats to cyber security seriously is imperative to continuing good governance in Lancaster County,” said Commissioner Ray D’Agostino. “I want to thank our Information Technology Department for keeping county operations, employees and those who interact with our network, safe."

The potential cybersecurity threat posed by apps like TikTok could also be addressed at the state level.

Earlier this month, State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) proposed a bill that would ban all state-owned devices from downloading and using TikTok, citing its "high level of cybersecurity risk to the Commonwealth and its digital assets."

Nationally, Republicans and Democrats have called for the social media app to be banned from popular app stores, the senator added.

Phillips-Hill's bill was referred to the Senate Communications & Technology Committee for consideration.

