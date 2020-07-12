Lancaster County teen accused of making hidden-camera videos of woman, 5-year-old girl in bathroom

Tucker Miller, 18, is charged with sexual abuse of children, invasion of privacy, and related offenses, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County teen was charged last month with possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy after an investigation by West Lampeter Township Police.

Tucker Adam Miller, 18, of West Lampeter Township, was found to be in possession of multiple videos depicting an adult woman in the bathroom and bathtub, police say. The videos, which were taken surreptitiously, were stored on Miller's phone, according to police.

Investigators also discovered a video depicting a five-year-old child in the bathroom, police say.

Miller was charged on Nov. 27 with two counts of sexual abuse of children, one count of criminal use of a communication facility, one count of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of invasion of privacy.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William Benner Jr., who set bail at $40,000.