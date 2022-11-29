x
Lancaster County

Former caretaker at Lancaster County assisted living facility charged with sexual abuse of resident

James Lee Zook is charged with sexually assaulting a resident multiple times, according to West Hempfield Township Police.
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A former caretaker at a Lancaster County assisted living facility has been charged with sexually assaulting one of the residents in his care, according to West Hempfield Township Police.

James Lee Zook, whose address and age are redacted, is charged with a felony count of institutional sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators.

Zook was employed at Faith Friendship Villa in Mountville at the time of the alleged offenses, according to police.

The victim, who is mentally disabled, reported the alleged abuse to his parents, who contacted authorities on Aug. 14.

The victim reported the alleged abuse began in late 2021 or early this year and lasted until August.

