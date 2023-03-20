Lancaster County victim reports loss of $17,000 to suspected scammer

The suspect allegedly posed as a tech support worker to get personal information from the victim and used it to transfer 300,000 shares of digital stock.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a suspected scam that cost a Penn Township man more than $17,000 in losses.

It was reported Sunday, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The victim told police he was having technical difficulties with a business that deals in enabling faster cross-platform digital payments. He contacted someone who he thought was "tech support" for the company, and provided personal information to the "tech support" worker, police said.

The suspected fraudster used that personal information to transfer assets out of the victim's account, according to police.

The victim reported that he lost more than 300,000 shares of digital stock with an estimated value of approximately $17,000.