Lancaster County repeat sex offender loses appeal asking for reduced sentence

Robert Flerx Jr. was convicted in 2016 and 2018 for sexual offenses with minors, and was sentenced to 2-5 years for failing to meet parole requirements.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A twice-convicted sex offender from Lancaster County will not get a new sentence after his appeal for relief from a two- to five-year prison term was denied by the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Robert Flerx Jr. was sent back to prison in November 2019 by Lancaster County Howard Knisley for breaking parole conditions by failing to attend and complete treatment, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Flerx was convicted in 2016 of exposing himself to a 7-year-old boy and of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old child in 2018, according to prosecutors.

As part of the conditions of his sentence, Flerx is required to attend and successfully complete treatment and counseling, but Flerx failed to do that. He was kicked out of at least one program, prosecutors say.

Flerx, on appeal, argued that the sentencing judge did not consider his history, character, and rehabilitative needs, and that the sentence was “excessive.”

The appellate court determined the sentencing judge appropriately “weighed numerous factors," according to the DA's Office.