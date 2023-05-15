Lancaster County Pool, now fully staffed, will be open for the entire 2023 season, county officials say

It's the first time since 2019 that the pool will be open for the entire summer. The season will run from May 27 through August 20.

LANCASTER, Pa. — For the first time since 2019, the Lancaster County Pool will be open for a full season, the Lancaster County Commissioners and the County's Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday.

The pool will open on May 27 and remain open to those with a season pass or single-day admission pass until August 20, the county commissioners said in a press release.

The pool's 2020 and 2021 seasons were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, and county officials announced in May of last year that a shortage of lifeguards would prevent the pool from opening for a third straight year. That announcement, however, triggered a response from the community that allowed the pool to open on a partial basis in July and August.

This year, county officials said, the pool is fully staffed and will be open for the entire season.

"Lancaster County Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce that they will have full staffing for the entirety of the season to oversee swimmers, run various programs and maintain the pool all summer long," the county commissioners said. "This year, the pool will feature many family fun programs including Christmas in July, Fall in the Summer Festival, STEAMing in the Sun and more."

The pool will also feature Community Celebration days, which will allow first responders, Veterans and education professionals free admission on designated dates.

Passes for the entire season begin at $121 for individuals and $204 for a family of four. Lancaster County residents age 65 and older can purchase a season pass for $59.

Go here to purchase a full-season pass.