Lancaster County police searching for missing and endangered resident

According to police, Leon Gerhard, from the 200 block of N. Concord Street in Lancaster walked away from his home sometimes between 1:15-2:15 p.m.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing and endangered man. 

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, Leon Gerhard, from the 200 block of N. Concord Street in Lancaster walked away from his home sometimes between 1:15-2:15 p.m. 

Gerhard, 97, reportedly suffers from dementia and COPD. He is most likely walking with a cane and wearing compression knee sleeves. 

According to police, Gerhard will attempt to hide from people behind trees and bushes when he is confronted. Due to the extreme heat, the public's help is requested in locating Gerhard. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Lancaster County Dispatch at 717-664-1180.

