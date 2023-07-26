Lancaster County police searching for armed robbery suspect

According to police, three masked men, including Tyhede Griffin, 22, entered an apartment and held a gun to a victim's head, before leading with $3,000 in cash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are searching for a man wanted for a reported armed burglary.

According to Manheim Township Police, officers were contacted on July 17 about a reported robbery along the 1600 block of Judie Lane.

At the scene, a victim told officers that on July 15, three masked men entered the victim's apartment, where three people were asleep in the main bedroom.

One victim was allegedly awoken by the bedroom light turning on and three masked men standing in the room. They reportedly pulled one victim off the bed and put a firearm to their head.

The victims had a small safe in the bedroom, which the suspects allegedly found and fled the apartment with.

According to police, the following items were stolen from the safe:

Approximately $3,000

A pendant necklace containing cremation remains

Personal documents of the three victims

Exterior video showed a white Buick in the parking lot, registered to an associate of Tyhede Griffin, 22, (pictured below). In comparing known photographs of Griffin, he appeared to be the front passenger in the Buick.

On July 19, officers processed the apartment and were allegedly able to develop two latent fingerprints and one partial palm print from the exterior window glass. The prints allegedly belong to Griffin.

At this time, Griffin remains wanted. He has been charged with one count of robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, one burglary count, one count of conspiracy to commit a robbery, three counts of unlawful restraint, one count of theft by unlawful taking, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.