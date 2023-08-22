x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Lancaster County Police investigating fatal crash

At 2:22 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a head-on collision on West 28th Division Highway in Penn Township.
Credit: ingest
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County Police are investigating a crash on West 28th Division Highway (SR322) along the Lancaster County/ Lebanon County line. 

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the department is being assisted at the scene by the Lancaster County Crash Team, Lancaster County Coroner's Office and Brickerville Fire Company. 

At 2:22 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a head-on collision on West 28th Division Highway in Penn Township, according to police. There are reportedly multiple injuries with one person dead. 

Those injured have been transported to local hospitals for treatment. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

New report sheds light on food insecurity in Lancaster County

Before You Leave, Check This Out