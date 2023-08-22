Lancaster County Police investigating fatal crash

At 2:22 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a head-on collision on West 28th Division Highway in Penn Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County Police are investigating a crash on West 28th Division Highway (SR322) along the Lancaster County/ Lebanon County line.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the department is being assisted at the scene by the Lancaster County Crash Team, Lancaster County Coroner's Office and Brickerville Fire Company.

At 2:22 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a head-on collision on West 28th Division Highway in Penn Township, according to police. There are reportedly multiple injuries with one person dead.