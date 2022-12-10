x
Lancaster County

Lancaster County police, businesses team up to open donation center for Hurricane Ian relief items

Volunteers will be collecting donations Thursday through Sunday at the former Sears Auto Center location at the Park City Mall.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Fraternal Order of Police Lancaster County Red Rose Lodge 16 is partnering with local businesses to collect hurricane relief items for Florida residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

A collection site has been established at the former Sears Auto Center at Park City Mall and will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Food and cleaning supply items are needed, organizers said in a press release.

A list of needed items includes:

  • Bottled water
  • Canned or non-perishable foods
  • Coffee
  • Sugar
  • Non-dairy/powdered creamer
  • Juices
  • Gatorade/Powerade
  • Personal hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste and tooth brushes
  • Pet food
  • Kitty litter
  • Batteries
  • Blankets
  • Clothing
  • Paper plates and cups
  • Trash bags
  • Large tarps
  • Plastic storage bins
  • Bug spray
  • Sunscreen
  • Baby wipes and diapers 

Volunteers will be on site to off load donations from those who are able to contribute. Donors will be directed around the area in a drive-through fashion where volunteers will collect the donated items.

