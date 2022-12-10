Lancaster County police, businesses team up to open donation center for Hurricane Ian relief items

Volunteers will be collecting donations Thursday through Sunday at the former Sears Auto Center location at the Park City Mall.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Fraternal Order of Police Lancaster County Red Rose Lodge 16 is partnering with local businesses to collect hurricane relief items for Florida residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

A collection site has been established at the former Sears Auto Center at Park City Mall and will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Food and cleaning supply items are needed, organizers said in a press release.

A list of needed items includes:

Bottled water

Canned or non-perishable foods

Coffee

Sugar

Non-dairy/powdered creamer

Juices

Gatorade/Powerade

Personal hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste and tooth brushes

Pet food

Kitty litter

Batteries

Blankets

Clothing

Paper plates and cups

Trash bags

Large tarps

Plastic storage bins

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Baby wipes and diapers