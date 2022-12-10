Lancaster County police, businesses team up to open donation center for Hurricane Ian relief items

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Fraternal Order of Police Lancaster County Red Rose Lodge 16 is partnering with local businesses to collect hurricane relief items for Florida residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
A collection site has been established at the former Sears Auto Center at Park City Mall and will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Food and cleaning supply items are needed, organizers said in a press release.
A list of needed items includes:
- Bottled water
- Canned or non-perishable foods
- Coffee
- Sugar
- Non-dairy/powdered creamer
- Juices
- Gatorade/Powerade
- Personal hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste and tooth brushes
- Pet food
- Kitty litter
- Batteries
- Blankets
- Clothing
- Paper plates and cups
- Trash bags
- Large tarps
- Plastic storage bins
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Baby wipes and diapers
Volunteers will be on site to off load donations from those who are able to contribute. Donors will be directed around the area in a drive-through fashion where volunteers will collect the donated items.