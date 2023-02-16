Lancaster County Police Department embraces puppy love

The unit is introducing special members to its latest program: five Golden Retriever puppies who will be trained to assist with mental health support.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County Police announced its newest program with police trauma dogs.

The program features new police dogs, K-9 trainers, and care staff.

The dogs will serve a new purpose with the department, as part of the effort to promote mental health support and healing within the community.

Members of the new program say they hope the dogs will have a positive impact on officers, as well as victims of trauma.

"Our polices officers and first responders see numerous traumatic events on a daily basis. From the moment they walk in and see those dogs, it's kind of an immediate release," stated the President of Alpha Pack K-9s, Sabrina Mattern.

"It's really hard to be disappointed, upset, or depressed when you see them. I think the end goal is being able to work with citizens who've gone through something traumatic," said Edward Wengiel, a trauma K-9 handler.