Lancaster County Outdoors Show set for April 8-11 at Clipper Magazine Stadium

The home of the Lancaster Barnstormers claims the show is the only one of its kind scheduled for the year in Eastern Pennsylvania.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's Clipper Magazine Stadium will host what it claims will be the "only Outdoor Show in Eastern PA" next month, the Lancaster Barnstormers announced Tuesday.

The Lancaster County Outdoors Show will be held at the home of the Barnstormers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 8-10 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 11.

"The stadium’s staff is leading off their season of events with an opportunity for all ages to get out and relish in the fact that beautiful weather is ready to be enjoyed at Lancaster’s award-winning ballpark," the team said. "Numerous outdoor-related vendors are ready to show off their products. From water sports to land sports, camping and hiking, hunting and fishing -- the Barnstormers are excited to bring something new to Lancaster County!"

Tickets for the show are $5, and will be categorized by day, the Barnstormers said.

The outdoor show will showcase an array of outdoor products and entertainment such as boats, RVs, carving competitions, and blacksmithing demonstrations.

There will also be live music every day, featuring Joe Cooney and Friends and Fast Lane.

As the show goes on, there will be large raffle prizes each day including, but are not limited to: arrows from Bowhunters Superstore and a brand new PlayStation 5. Winners of the raffles will be announced at the end of the four days.