Lancaster County movie theater debuts new, pop-up drive-in this weekend

Penn Cinema in Lititz will show a double feature of "Onward" and "Star Wars Episode IX" Saturday and Sunday. Here's how to get tickets

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lancaster County movie theater is inviting customers to step outside.

Penn Cinema, located at 541 Airport Road in Lititz, has been closed down by the state's COVID-19 mitigation order mandating that all non-essential businesses close their physical locations.

So the theater is taking things outside, building a pop-up drive-in theater that launches this weekend.

The outdoor venue will make its debut Saturday night, with a double feature of "Onward" and "Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker."

Now the bad news: online reservations are required, and Saturday's show is already sold out. Tickets went on sale Friday and 9 a.m. and were quickly scooped up by eager moviegoers.

But you can find links to order tickets for other shows here. Admission is $35 per vehicle and all sales are non-refundable.

The theater will show another double-feature of "Onward" and "Star Wars IX" on Sunday, before bringing back the 1975 blockbuster "Jaws" and another, yet-to-be-announced movie on Monday.

Here's more information on Penn CInema's Drive-In, taken from the theater's website:

Food + Drink

The concession stand will be open and serving our standard menu. Orders must be placed and paid for online. The concession stand will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the first show and approximately 30 minutes into the last show. All items will be delivered to your vehicle. Penn Cinema is unable to accept orders in person or over the phone.

Restrooms

Restrooms will be available for guests to use. These restrooms are located to the left of the screen. One guest will be permitted in each restroom at a time. Please note that while a small portion of the main building will be open for restroom access, the main lobby will not be open.

Viewing From Your Vehicle

Due to ongoing guidelines regarding social distancing, Penn Cinema respectfully asks customers to remain in their vehicles throughout the entire presentation. Customers may view from the bed of a truck or from the rear of a van or SUV; however, the hatch should not extend above the roof of the vehicle. Motorcycles, scooters and bicycles are not permitted.

Screen + Audio

Penn Cinema Drive-In features a 40’x20′ inflatable screen with the same high-quality digital projection that customers experience inside Penn Cinema. Audio will be broadcast via FM transmitter to 89.9 FM.

Weather