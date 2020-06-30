Lancaster County man will serve up to 16 years in prison for stabbing two men in bar fight

Peter Fultano was sentenced last week after previously pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, prosecutors say

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will serve up to 16 years in prison for stabbing two men during an altercation at a Conoy Township bar in 2018, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Peter V. Fultano, 37, pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated assault in connection to the Nov. 23, 2018 incident at the Bainbridge Inn. He was sentenced Friday by Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely to an eight- to 16-year prison term, the DA's office said.

Both victims were seriously injured, according to Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to Fetterman.