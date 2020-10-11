Lancaster County man wanted on drug delivery resulting in death charge arrested

James Rittenhouse ,46, is accused of supplying fentanyl and methamphetamine to a man who later died of an overdose in a McDonald's parking lot on Sept. 3, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death and other charges connected to a 41-year-old man's overdose death in September was arrested Monday in East Hempfield Township, authorities say.

James Israel Rittenhouse, 46, of Conestoga, was arrested by East Hempfield Township Police and turned over to Manheim Township Police, who issued an arrest warrant for him on Sept. 3.

Rittenhouse is accused of supplying fentanyl and methamphetamine to a 41-year-old man who later ingested the items and died of an overdose in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant in Manheim Township, police say.

Investigators found evidence on the victim's cell phone that linked the victim to Rittenhouse. The two allegedly discussed the sale of illegal narcotics, police say.