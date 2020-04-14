Lancaster County man wanted on 4 outstanding warrants arrested after vehicle pursuit

Justin Stark, 28, surrendered to police after a 4-mile car chase Friday morning in Leola, East Lampeter Township Police allege

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man with four outstanding arrest warrants was taken into custody by East Lampeter Police last week after leading them on a four-mile vehicle chase, police allege.

Justin Stark, 28, of Leola, was wanted by the Berks County Sheriff's Office, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Lancaster City Police, and East Lampeter Township Police at the time of his arrest Friday morning, police say.

According to police, an East Lampeter Township Police officer saw Stark get into a vehicle near Heller's Church Road and Main Street in Leola around 9 a.m. Friday. The officer tried to stop Stark's vehicle in the parking lot, but Stark sped off, police say.

Police gave chase for about four miles, during which time Stark was seen exceeding posted speed limits and disregarding red lights.

Stark eventually pulled into a Sharp Shopper parking lot on West Main Street and surrendered, police say.

He was suffering from injuries sustained from jumping out of a second-story window to avoid arrest in a previous incident, according to police.

Stark was taken to a hospital and admitted for treatment, police say.